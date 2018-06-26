

CTV Montreal





A shooting outside a Laval gym left a man hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at around 4:00 p.m. to report multiple gunshots outside the Extreme Evolution Gym on the service road of the 440.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and his condition was listed in stable.

A police command post was established in the gym’s parking lot and officers said they met with several witnesses.

No arrests have yet been made.