Police are speaking with several witnesses after a man was shot in a Laval parking lot.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said the shooting happened at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a strip mall, outside a restaurant at 5034 Samson Blvd. in Chomedey.

Police believe the victim is a man in his mid-40s.

She said the assailant or assailants fled the scene.

Police are investigating.

TVA is reporting that the victim is an important member of the local Mafia. CTV could not confirm these reports.