Two men shot within an hour in Montreal, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two men were shot within a half-hour of each other about eight kilometres apart.

SHOT IN A PARKING LOT

Police say a 911 call about a man being shot at the Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mont Royal around 12:55 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene now to determine more information.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deux incidents impliquant des armes à feu sont survenus cet après-midi sur le territoire de Montréal. De nombreux policiers et équipes spécialisées du #SPVM ont été déployés sur les lieux. Des enquêteurs sont à pied d’œuvre pour faire la lumière sur ces événements. pic.twitter.com/f5KXCSms8Q — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 23, 2022

RESTAURANT SHOOTING

Around 30 minutes later, in a restaurant on Ontario St. near St. Denis St. in Montreal's Latin Quarter neighbourhood, a man was shot.

The victim is in critical condition.