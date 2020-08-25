MONTREAL -- A man was targeted by a gunman on Monday night while in his car in a commercial parking lot in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough in Montreal.

A call was placed to 911 around 9 p.m. to alert police of a person who had gunshot wounds in a 4th St. parking lot near Rivieres-des-Prairies Blvd.

Police investigating shooting in RDP on Rivière-des-Prairies boulevard and 4th Street after a man with a gun ran up to a car and shot the driver. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Jq2s4F4QPY — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 25, 2020

There, police found a 35-year-old man with upper body injuries. He was conscious and taken to hospital, and his life is not at risk, police said.

According to what witnesses told officers from the Servce de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM), a suspect approached the victim’s vehicle to shoot in his direction. He then fled in a car, driving south on Rivieres-des-Prairies Blvd.

The scene was protected for investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze and the victim’s vehicle was seized for inspection as well.

The victim is known to police and is not fully cooperating with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.