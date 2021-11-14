MONTREAL -- A man was shot in the upper body Sunday night in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, police say.

The shooting took place at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Villeray St. and 20th Ave. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

The man's condition is unknown.

Police and paramedics were on the scene to assess the man's injuries.

A police barricade has been erected.

