Advertisement
Man shot in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood: Police
Published Sunday, November 14, 2021 10:00PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 14, 2021 10:20PM EST
Share:
MONTREAL -- A man was shot in the upper body Sunday night in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, police say.
The shooting took place at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Villeray St. and 20th Ave. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
The man's condition is unknown.
Police and paramedics were on the scene to assess the man's injuries.
A police barricade has been erected.
-- More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES