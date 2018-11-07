

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in café in Little Italy on Tuesday evening.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. inside a restaurant on Beaubien St. East, near Casgrain St.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and was still in very bad shape eight hours later. Police said they had yet to identify the victim.

Montreal police said that multiple suspects fled in a car that sped down an alley.

Officers and crime scene investigators spent the night at the restaurant while they searched for clues.