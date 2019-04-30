

CTV Montreal





Police are not getting much cooperation from a man who was shot late Monday in Montreal.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Souligny Ave. and Des Ormeaux St.

Police said that someone shot the victim in the upper body, but he was walking around when first responders arrived.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was treated and interviewed by police -- but he hasn't been saying much.

The 38-year-old man is expected to survive.