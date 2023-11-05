MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man shot in east Montreal; police investigating 3 crime scenes

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies borough.

    Police (SPVM) were called to the scene on 1st Street, near 24th Avenue, around 1:30 a.m., where they discovered the bloodied victim, age 24.

    He was rushed to hospital with "serious upper body injuries," according to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, but his life is now considered out of danger.

    No arrests have been made. A perimeter was set up where the man was found, and police are also investigating two other scenes linked to the shooting.

    A suspect vehicle was discovered one intersection away on Gouin Boulevard. The wrecked vehicle had been abandoned there.

    The actual shots were heard further east, at the intersection of Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and J.J-Joubert Avenue. Shell casings were discovered on site, according to Drouin.

    The SPVM brought in forensic technicians and the canine unit to aid in their investigation, which is ongoing.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens

    Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News