

CTV Montreal





A man was rushed to hospital after being shot early Monday morning in downtown Montreal.

The 33-year-old man was found lying on the ground near the intersection of St. Dominique St. and René Levesque Blvd. at 4 a.m.

The man had been shot several times in the upper body and multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and as of 7 a.m. police did not know if he would survive.