Man shot and seriously injured in Montreal's LaSalle borough

A man was seriously injured by a gunshot on Sunday evening in the LaSalle borough of Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the incident.

At around 7 p.m., shots were reported to the police at the intersection of Lise Street and Newman Boulevard.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man with "injuries to the lower body consistent with those caused by a firearm projectile," said Julien Lévesque, spokesman for the SPVM.

The victim was conscious when taken to hospital in critical condition.

For the moment, the SPVM has not made any arrests.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician were sent to the scene to better understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this event.