

CTV Montreal





A 42-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot early Friday morning near the LaSalle metro station in Verdun.

Montreal police said several people called 9-1-1 after hearing a gun being fired and seeing a man lying on the ground.

"When the first officers arrived on the scene they located the victim, a 42-year-old man, that was on the ground, and was transported to the hospital to treat injuries to his lower body that do not threaten his life," said officer Veronique Comtois.

Police were able to identify and arrest one suspect, a 35-year-old man who was scheduled to be questioned overnight.