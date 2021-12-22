Advertisement
Man shot and injured in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021 10:42PM EST
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share:
MONTREAL -- A man was shot and injured in the Centre-Sud area of Montreal on Wednesday evening, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
The man was transported to hospital and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
First responders received a call around 9:50 p.m. The shooting occurred between De Rouen St. and Des Erables Ave.
This is a developing story.