    • Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse

    Longueuil police (SPAL) officers are investigating after a man in his 60s was assaulted at the courthouse on Jan. 9, 2024. A 43-year-old man was arrested. SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook Longueuil police (SPAL) officers are investigating after a man in his 60s was assaulted at the courthouse on Jan. 9, 2024. A 43-year-old man was arrested. SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook

    A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after police say he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. 

    Longueuil police (SPAL) said that the assault happened around noon on Tuesday inside the courthouse on the second floor where the courtrooms are located. 

    "The victim, a man in his 60s, was seriously injured. The man was quickly taken care of by first responders and was transported to a hospital centre where he lies in a serious condition," police wrote in a Facebook post.

    A man, 43, was arrested on the scene, and police say he could face an attempted murder charge. The victim was stabbed in the upper body and is believed to have known the suspect in a professional capacity, according to police.  

    The suspect is known to police.

    The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and circumstances that led to the assault. 

    With files from The Canadian Press

