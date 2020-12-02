Advertisement
Man seriously injured in attempted homicide in Laval, police say
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 10:11PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 10:17PM EST
MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Laval this evening, police there say, leaving him seriously injured.
The man was shot at 9:15 p.m. on De la Fabrique St., near Parc Jean-XXIII.
Police are still trying to reach the victim's family and said they could only say his condition is extremely serious.
This is a developing story that will be updated.