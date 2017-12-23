Man seriously injured after train collides with snowcat
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 10:45PM EST
A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a train collided with the snowcat he was driving Saturday night in Saint-Hubert south of Montreal.
The accident occurred around 7:30 pm near the intersection of Kimber Boulevard and Mont Saint-Hubert.
The driver of the snow removal vehicle was transported to a South Shore hospital.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident.
Latest Montreal News
- Knitters in Pointe-Claire craft small dolls for a big cause
- Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations
- McDavid with goal and assist, leaves late in third but expected to be OK
- “We just want her to come home:" Search party hunts for missing woman
- Man seriously injured after train collides with snowcat