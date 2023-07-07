Man seriously injured after car flips in Pointe-Claire

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured Friday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while driving in Pointe-Claire, in Montreal's West Island.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost.

The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.

Firefighters extracted him from the wreck and he was rushed to hospital. Around 7:30 a.m., police reported that his life was out-of-danger.

A man was seriously injured in Pointe-Claire, Que. on July 7, 2023 after his car crashed into a concrete wall and flipped over on Des Sources Boulevard. (Photo by Rosetta Gentile)

The man was alone in the vehicle.

A security perimeter was established so SPVM officers could determine the circumstances of the event.