Man seriously injured after being jumped by three people in Hochelaga

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a man was physically assaulted by three people Saturday night in the Montreal neighborhood of Hochelaga. Medical authorities confirmed later in the evening that his life was no longer in danger.

The assault occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Louis-Veuillot Street near Lacordaire Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man with serious upper body injuries. He was unconscious when he was transported to the hospital.

"Three suspects allegedly used physical force to assault the victim and then fled in a vehicle before police arrived," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

A perimeter was set up so that investigators and forensic identification technicians could analyze the scene and better understand the circumstances surrounding this assault.

Witnesses have also been interviewed by police.

For the moment, the SPVM has not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.