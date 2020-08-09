MONTREAL -- There is no longer any fear for the life of a motorcyclist involved in an accident in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area, Saturday night in Montreal.

For reasons still unknown, the 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle at around 10 p.m. when he was driving on Henri-Bourrassa Blvd. East, near Armand-Chaput Ave.

He hit a concrete wall and suffered serious injuries to his lower body, said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious on the ground. The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries in critical condition.

He is now out of danger.

Speed ​​could have been a factor in the accident.

It was the third accident involving a motorcycle reported in the area this weekend. The other resulted in three deaths.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.