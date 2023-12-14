Man's car rolls toward union demonstrators during police intervention in Montreal
A 75-year-old man was arrested in Montreal Thursday after a scuffle with police caused his car to roll toward a group of striking public sector workers.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the man was driving along Saint-Zotique Street when he came across the demonstrators, who were picketing on Radisson Street and blocking his way.
The man briefly exited his vehicle before returning to the wheel, at which point officers supervising the event -- unsure how he would proceed -- decided to intervene, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The officers "didn't know his intention," said Brabant, and asked the man to exit his vehicle, but he resisted.
Brabant noted that the man wore an earpiece and had trouble communicating with officers.
A "physical intervention" followed, with an officer attempting to pull the man from his seat. The car wasn't in park during this time, causing it to roll towards the crowd, dragging the officer with it for "a couple of metres."
No one, including the officer, was injured.
The man was arrested for obstructing police, said Brabant, but was released after questioning.
"He was lost and confused," Brabant summarized, adding that the man did not intend to cause harm.
The demonstrators present were part of the Common Front of public sector unions, most of which have been striking since Friday.
