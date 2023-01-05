Man's body found near migrant border crossing site in Quebec

A stop sign is seen on Roxham Rd. in Hemmingford, Que. near the Canada-U.S. border on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A stop sign is seen on Roxham Rd. in Hemmingford, Que. near the Canada-U.S. border on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon