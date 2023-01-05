Man's body found near migrant border crossing site in Quebec

A man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point used by many migrants to enter Canada from the U.S.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the body was located around 2:45 p.m. in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

Police could not yet say whether the man was crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada or vice-versa, or if he was already in the area.

The SQ reports that there was no one near the body when it was found.

It's unclear if there were any marks of violence on the deceased's body.

This tragedy comes almost a year after the bodies of four migrants were found near Emerson, Manitoba, near the Canada-U.S. border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2023.