ALMA, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police may have found the body of the man who went missing on Lac Saint-Jean after his boat capsized Thursday.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday morning the Surete du Quebec (SQ) nautical patrol found a man's lifeless body in Lac St-Jean and he was transported to the hospital to be identified.

"Everything seems to make us believe that he is the person we were looking for," said SQ spokesperson Nancy Fournier.

According to the SQ, two men were on board when the boat capsized. Emergency services were called to the Chemin de la Coopérative sector at around 7.15 p.m.

One of the two men, 65, made it back to shore. He was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to hospital. According to SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau, the man was wearing a life jacket. It is not known if the other passenger was wearing one as well.

SQ and Alma fire service boats searched the water and others searched the shores, and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter hovered over the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.