    • Man's body discovered in parked vehicle: Montreal police

    A man's body was discovered inside a parked vehicle on Logan and Dufresne Streets in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood on Jan. 13, 2024. (CTV News/Daniel Rowe) A man's body was discovered inside a parked vehicle on Logan and Dufresne Streets in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood on Jan. 13, 2024. (CTV News/Daniel Rowe)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck. 

    The SPVM could not yet say whether the case is being investigated as a homicide, but noted there were marks of violence on the body. 

    A 911 call drew officers to an alley near Logan and Dufresne Streets in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood around 7:50 a.m.

    A man in his 30s was discovered inanimate in a vehicle. Police later confirmed his death. 

    The file has been handed to the SPVM major crimes unit. 

     

