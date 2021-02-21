MONTREAL -- Police fear for the life of a man who was trapped under a snow shelter that collapsed near a private residence in Ste-Thérèse, in the Laurentians.

The worker had been hired by residents to remove snow from a temporary shelter, said Inspector Martin Charron, of the Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-De Blainville.

The police were called shortly before 1 p.m. because the man was trapped under the shelter, buried in snow.

Police and firefighters attended the scene and began removing snow to locate the man.

When they managed to get him out, the victim was taken to hospital, where his life is feared.

The police opened an investigation and the Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) was informed since it was a work accident.