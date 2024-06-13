Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot

An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, the woman and her 83-year-old husband had just come out of the CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal) hospital downtown and they were heading to their car in the hospital parking lot, Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Sabrina Gauthier told CTV News.

The woman fell before she got into the vehicle, Gauthier explained.

For some reason, the driver did not wait for the woman to get inside before starting the car.

"He ran over something and realized it as he backed out of the parking spot," Gauthier said, "then drove forward over the object again, not realizing until he got out of the car that it was his wife and that he had run her over twice."

Police say the man was not intoxicated at the time and there is no criminal element being investigated.