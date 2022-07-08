Man recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Montreal park

A young man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a park in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Police report that a 911 call at 10:30 p.m. prompted officers to Ouellette Park on Robert St. and Serre St.

Officers located a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body.

"The circumstances of this event are still under investigation," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.