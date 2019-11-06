MONTREAL - The BEI is investigating after a man fell two stories and was critically injured during a police operation on Wednesday.

The SPVM attempted to arrest a 23-year-old-man just before 7 p.m. near a building at Sherbrooke Street and Messier Street, according to preliminary information reported by the BEI.

Pursued by officers, the young man fled into a nearby building. Cornered, he jumped out a window, or off a balcony -- falling two stories. The fall injured him, the BEI reported, but he continued to run from police.

SPVM officers intercepted him shortly after and arrested him. But he fell unconscious, the BEI said. He was transported to the hospital, where his condition was considered critical.

Eight BEI investigators will look into the incident. Provincial police will assist the BEI in their investigation. They are providing two forensic technicians who will work under BEI supervision.

The Independent Bureau of Investigations (BEI) takes charge of cases where a person has been injured during police operations.

The BEI asked witnesses to reach out via their website.