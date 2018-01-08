

The Canadian Press





A man in his 30s was taken to a Quebec City hospital with severe hypothermia after being pulled from the St. Lawrence River on Monday morning.

At 9:11 a.m., crew members aboard the Quebec-Levis ferry alerted authorities about a man in the water, said a spokesperson for the Quebec City Fire Department.

The crew of the ship used a lifeboard to pull the man aboard the ferry.

The ferry service was disrupted during rescue operations but resumed at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said it’s unclear how the man ended up in the water.

Last month, a 39-year-old man died of hypothermia after falling into the same icy waters. The man had fallen from a boat during training for an ice-boat race with four other people.