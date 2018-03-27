

A rescue operation is underway in downtown Montreal to pull a man from a hole in a construction site.

A call was placed around 7:10 a.m. The man - a construction worker - was inside the hole during an excavation with co-workers.

While on the site, located at the corner of Berri and Ontario St., the man told his coworkers that he felt unwell.

The fire department, police, and Urgences Sante arrived on site to help pull him out.

First responders from Urgences Sante climbed into the 22-metre deep pit to assess the man's condition.

The stairs were too steep to carry him up on a stretcher, so he was lifted from the hole by cables.

The worksite is for a building that will house two new electrical rectifier stations, which hold equipment necessary to supply electrical power to the tracks on the metro, according to STM spokesperson Philippe Dery.

