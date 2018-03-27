

CTV Montreal





A man pleaded guilty to several charges after the results of new DNA tests linked him to a crime committed 23 years ago, Laval police announced Monday.

Sylvain Belisle entered a guilty plea for charges of breaking-and-entering and aggravated assault on a Quebec corrections officer in 1995.

At the time, the investigative techniques used by police didn't yield any conclusive results. However, improved testing of evidence seized at the scene conclusively linked Belisle to the crime.

He was arrested on June 28 last year, and pleaded guilty this week, police said.

On the night of August 11, 1995, the victim was sleeping in his home in the Sainte-Rose area when the suspect forced his way in. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Belisle is known to police for other breaking-and-entering incidents.

Following the guilty plea, lawyers from both parties suggested a mandatory eight years of prison time. The judge will take this under advisement, police said.

Belisle remains in custody, and will be sentenced on May 2nd.