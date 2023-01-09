Man pleads guilty after 2021 Lafontaine tunnel protest against COVID-19 health measures

A group of men accused of blocking traffic in Montreal's Lafontaine tunnel to protest COVID-19 public health measures chose to fight the charges in court without any lawyers at the start of their trial Monday.

They called themselves the Farfadaa, a would-be militia that protested health measures since the early lockdowns of the pandemic.

On March 13, 2021, they slowed traffic to a halt in the Lafontaine tunnel, angering motorists. One angry man attacked them with a hammer.

Five co-accused are now fighting the mischief and conspiracy charges. They chose to act as their own lawyers, because they don't trust the legal profession.

"Every time I hire a lawyer, I end up getting screwed," said Mario Roy, who resents the fact lawyers try to cut deals with the prosecution.

But there was some tension even before the trial began. Farfadaa members have been attacking each other online over ideological goals. One of the accused, co-founder Andre Defosses, decided to plead guilty Monday.

He offered to do prison time, but Justice Jean-Jacques Gagné cut him short after learning he was a single parent raising two pre-adolescent children and asked instead for a pre-sentencing report to see if there are mitigating circumstances.

He will return to court for his sentence on April 26.

The remaining members of the group denounced their former colleague for breaking ranks.

"As far as I’m concerned, he’s a traitor," said Roy.

The prosecution’s case was made easy because it introduced many videos shot by the protestors in the tunnel, documenting their protest with non-stop honking and singing while motorists were stuck in their cars.

One woman, who was heading home from the South Shore, testified she was scared because she didn’t know what was happening and felt trapped in the tunnel.

The defendants don't deny what happened, but insist they had the right to protest.

"We were careful," Desfosses said. "We didn’t just stop, we slowed down first, and did it with all the precautions needed."

According to the prosecution, the protest went too far.