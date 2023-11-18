Man on four-wheeler seriously injured after collision with car in Durham, Que.

A man in his 70s suffered serious injuries after his four-wheeler was struck by a vehicle while travelling on Hôtel de Ville Street on Saturday afternoon in Duhram-Sud, Centre-du-Québec.

According to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie, emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the two vehicles were travelling side by side eastbound on the public highway when the impact occurred.

"The septuagenarian suffered serious injuries," said Savoie. "After CPR, he was transported to a hospital centre, and his condition is considered critical."

The driver of the car, a young man in his 20s, was also hospitalized for treatment of nervous shock.

His car is said to have rolled over several times.

A reconstruction expert and SQ investigators will visit the scene to try to establish the circumstances of the accident.