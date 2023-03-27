Man on e-scooter seriously injured in Lachine collision: police

A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while on an e-scooter in the Lachine borough Monday night, say Montreal police (SPVM).

Officers were called to Provost St. and 25th Ave. around 7 p.m., when they found a man with serious upper body injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but there are no details on his condition.

Police say the driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed on scene.

It's believed she may have been making a left turn onto 25th Ave. where the man was hit.

While the investigation is ongoing, police don’t believe it was a criminal act.