

CTV Montreal





A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in broad daylight in Saint-Leonard. The victim is Sebastien Beauchamps, who has ties to the Hells Angels.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Langelier and Robert Blvds.

His body was found next to a Jeep Cherokee at an Ultramar gas station. He's been shot at least once and suffered injuries to his upper body, say police.

At least fours other cars at the gas station also had their windows broken.

“Lots of 911 calls were made saying that shots were heard at the intersection of Langelier and Robert Blvd. As police officers arrived on site they located a man... with an upper body injury,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

A police command centre is at the scene as a large-scale investigation is underway. Police are speaking with witnesses as they try to piece together exactly what happened.

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

More details to come.