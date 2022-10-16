Man knocked unconscious during Montreal police intervention, watchdog investigating

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an Montreal police (SPVM) intervention conducted Sunday morning, where a man lost consciousness after being forcibly restrained.

The arrest occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday morning in front of a premises located on de Maisonneuve Boulevard West. The police were called to the scene because of an altercation between several people on the pavement, according to preliminary information from the BEI.

The police then tried to arrest a 25-year-old man, but claim he resisted.

The officers then used force to subdue him, but the man fell to the ground and hit his head. He momentarily lost consciousness, according to the BEI.

The arrested man was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition later on Sunday morning.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances of the event, while the parallel investigation has been entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec.

The BEI investigates each time a person dies, suffers a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during an intervention or while in the custody of a police force.