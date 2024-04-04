Man killed outside gym in Laval, vehicle torched in Montreal

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting outside a gym in Laval late Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight in a parking lot near Curé-Labelle Boulevard and Highway 440.

The case was transferred to Quebec provincial police after a torched vehicle was later located on Camille Street in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

A torched vehicle is located on Camille Street in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A large security perimeter remains in place at the site of the shooting to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.

Police say the victim was known to them.