    • Man killed in snowmobile collision near Thetford Mines, Que.

    (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)
    A Quebec man died on Saturday morning following a snowmobile accident in Thetford-Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

    Emergency services were called to a fatal collision and found the snowmobiler unconscious shortly before 8 a.m. on a trail in Thetford Mines.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the man had been ejected from his vehicle after he had made a wrong turn onto trail 25.

    "We know that speed may have played a role. A patrol officer trained to investigate collisions has been assigned to the scene," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

    The unconscious snowmobiler was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The victim is a 37-year-old man from the municipality of East Broughton, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, whose identity has not been released.

    The trail was closed in the morning until around 11:30 am.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2024. 

