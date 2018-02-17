

The Canadian Press





A man was killed overnight when his snowmobile hit a tree in La Malbaie, Charlevoix.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on a trail about a kilometer from Mont Grand-Fonds.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was riding with three other snowmobilers when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

His companions only realized he was missing after the impact, when they discovered his body in a ditch.

The cause of the accident is still undetermined.