Man killed in snowmobile collision in La Malbaie
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 11:17AM EST
A man was killed overnight when his snowmobile hit a tree in La Malbaie, Charlevoix.
The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on a trail about a kilometer from Mont Grand-Fonds.
The victim, a man in his fifties, was riding with three other snowmobilers when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.
His companions only realized he was missing after the impact, when they discovered his body in a ditch.
The cause of the accident is still undetermined.
