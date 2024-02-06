Man killed in shooting in Montreal plaza parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Montreal's Dollard-des-Ormeaux neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Montreal police say they received several 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. and responded to the Galeries des Sources near the corner of Des Sources and Brunswick boulevards.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 40s with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was on the ground in the parking lot outside several nearby businesses that include a cineplex, a gym, and restaurants.

The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed, said Jeanne Drouin, a police spokesperson. According to preliminary information shared with investigators, the man was hit by gunfire as he was in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.