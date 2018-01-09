

CTV Montreal





A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a snow removal truck in Saint-Leonard.

The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lacordaire and Grandes-Prairies Blvds. when two vehicles collided.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The snow removal operator, a 37-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.

Police are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.