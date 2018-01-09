Man killed in Saint-Leonard crash involving snow removal truck
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:38AM EST
A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a snow removal truck in Saint-Leonard.
The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lacordaire and Grandes-Prairies Blvds. when two vehicles collided.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
The snow removal operator, a 37-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.
Police are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.
