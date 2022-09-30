Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight

A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal. Another man, 23, is in hospital recoverring.

MAN KILLED IN MILE-END

Police received a 911 call around 5:10 a.m. after a fight escalated allegedly between two people, and a man was stabbed on Jeanne-Mance St., near Van Horne Ave.

"They had an altercation," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "He was stabbed, and when officers arrived on site he was pronounced dead on site."

The victim is the 26th homicide in Montreal in 2022.

Brabant said police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance cameras to find out more information about the suspect, who fled on foot.

BRAWL ENDS IN STABBING

Around 12:40 p.m., police got a call after a fight between multiple people in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood of Montreal escalated, and a 23-year-old was stabbed.

Police say the brawl started on St. Laurent St., and the man was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at the moment and police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to identify others who were involved in the fight.