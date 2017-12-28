

CTV Montreal





A man in his 20’s is dead and another man in critical condition after a head-on collision between an SUV and a car on Route 335 in Terrebonne.

First accounts suggest that at approximately 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, a southbound SUV struck a car travelling in the opposite lane.

First responders extracted three of the five men from the totaled car after arriving on-scene. The passengers were all transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One passenger died in-hospital shortly after midnight – a second remains hospitalized, and is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was a man in his 40’s. Police have not yet established a clear cause of the collision.

Investigators will be meeting with witnesses to obtain a clearer picture of the sequence of events.

Route 335 is temporarily closed to traffic between Rang St. Francois and Rue Camus.