Man killed in Eastern Townships after motorcycle swerves

A man in his 40s died after he appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle Monday evening in Estrie, Que.

Provincial police (SQ) said the man was alone on his motorcycle heading south on Route 143 in Val-Joli, about 15 kilometres north of Sherbrooke.

The victim was discovered by passersby, who called emergency services around 9 p.m. He was in critical condition when he arrived at hospital and his death was pronounced shortly after.

The SQ is investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. One hypothesis is excessive speed.

