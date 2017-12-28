

CTV Montreal





A man in his 20’s died in a collision between an SUV and a car on Route 335 in Terrebonne.

First accounts suggest that at approximately 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, an SUV struck a car travelling in the opposite lane.

First responders extracted three of the five men from the totaled car after arriving on-scene. The passengers were all transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One passenger died in-hospital shortly after midnight – the other four were treated in hospital, but have since been released in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed, as police have yet to notify the family.

The driver of the SUV was a man in his 40’s. Police have not yet established a clear cause of the collision.

Terrebonne police believe -- after meeting with witnesses -- that the car lost control as it headed south.

The SUV was struck by the back of the car, which then spun out of control.

For the moment, authorities believe that weather conditions could have been a factor in the crash.

Route 335 is temporarily closed to traffic between Rang St. Francois and Rue Camus.