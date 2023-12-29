Man killed in ATV crash in Quebec's Gaspésie

A 72-year-old man who had been missing since Thursday was found dead in the municipality of Cloridorme, in the Gaspé Peninsula.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), he was involved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident.

Quebec provincial police had asked for the public's help in finding the man, who had been missing since Thursday. Police carried out several ground searches in the evening and throughout the day on Friday.

The man was finally found lifeless shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday in an isolated area of Cloridorme by a volunteer who was taking part in the search.

SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies said the man had crashed his all-terrain vehicle.

The investigation is continuing in order to shed light on the causes and circumstances that led to the victim's death.