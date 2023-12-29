MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man killed in ATV crash in Quebec's Gaspésie

    An ATV is parked by a barbed wire fence. FILE PHOTO - (Pexels) An ATV is parked by a barbed wire fence. FILE PHOTO - (Pexels)

    A 72-year-old man who had been missing since Thursday was found dead in the municipality of Cloridorme, in the Gaspé Peninsula.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), he was involved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident.

    Quebec provincial police had asked for the public's help in finding the man, who had been missing since Thursday. Police carried out several ground searches in the evening and throughout the day on Friday.

    The man was finally found lifeless shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday in an isolated area of Cloridorme by a volunteer who was taking part in the search.

    SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies said the man had crashed his all-terrain vehicle.

    The investigation is continuing in order to shed light on the causes and circumstances that led to the victim's death.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 29, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    UN Security Council meets on Ukraine after Russian air attacks

    The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News