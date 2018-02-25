Man injured in downtown stabbing
A 22-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the back near the corner of Guy and De Maisonneuve early on Sun., Feb. 25, 2018.
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 8:10AM EST
A 22-year-old man was stabbed just after Montreal’s bars closed early on Sunday morning.
At 3:40 a.m., the victim was found at the intersection of Guy and De Maisonneuve with at least one stab wound to the back.
Police said they don’t fear for the victim’s life.
According to preliminary evidence, the victim had been involved in a conflict with several individuals near Crescent St. earlier in the evening.
The precise circumstances of the incident have yet to be determined.
No arrests have yet been made and police said they don’t have a description of any suspects.
