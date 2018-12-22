Featured Video
Man injured in Brossard drive-by shooting
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 10:47PM EST
A man in his 20s was injured in a drive-by shooting in Brossard on Saturday.
The man was walking on Provencher Blvd. when at least one shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a Montreal hospital. Police said they don’t fear for his life and investigators have met with him.
Latest Montreal News
- Father-daughter duo keep feeding the homeless after a decade
- Montreal mom hopes children's books will help heal kids suffering from mental health issues
- Dramatic video: No arrests after truck pushes car on Highway 40
- Amid holiday celebrations, Plante vague on 2019 plans
- Man injured in Brossard drive-by shooting