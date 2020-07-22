MONTREAL -- A young man was injured in a residential area of Laval early Wednesday morning after several gunshots were fired.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital and refused to cooperate with police to explain what happened.

Patrollers from the Laval police service happened to hear the gunshots around 12:15 a.m. when they were driving through Laval's Chomedey neighbourhood. When they arrived at Pie-X Blvd., near the Marguerite-Bourgeoys St. intersection, they noticed the injured man.

Police called for backup and erected a security perimeter around the area.

It appears as though multiple bullet casings were found on the ground, but Wednesday morning, police couldn’t say whether traces had been found on nearby houses or cars.

No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the Laval police department will examine the scene on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.