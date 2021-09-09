Advertisement
Man in stable condition after shooting in Laval, police investigating
Published Thursday, September 9, 2021 6:53AM EDT
LAVAL -- A 28-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after being shot at least once early Thursday morning in Laval.
A 911 call was placed for the man on Guénette Street, in a residential area of the Chomedy district.
Police say the victim is known to police.
Investigators recovered several bullet casings and impact areas nearby the scene.
No arrests were made.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2021.
