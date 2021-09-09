LAVAL -- A 28-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after being shot at least once early Thursday morning in Laval.

A 911 call was placed for the man on Guénette Street, in a residential area of the Chomedy district.

Police say the victim is known to police.

Investigators recovered several bullet casings and impact areas nearby the scene.

No arrests were made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2021.