Man in serious condition after stabbing in Montreal North
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 8:12AM EDT
A 37-year old man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Montreal North on Friday night.
The incident took place at the corner of Leger Boulevard and Chartrand Avenue.
The man sustained upper body injuries and is being treated in the hospital.
There are no suspects, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
