Man in Montreal hospital after being assaulted by a group of suspects

Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating after a man was assaulted by a group of people and wound up in the hospital early Saturday morning.

SPVM reports that a 911 call at around 1:15 a.m. reported an assault on Esplanade Ave. near Chabanel St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with injuries to his upper body caused by a "blunt object."

"Following the conflict, the victim was assaulted by more than one suspect, who then fled in a vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.